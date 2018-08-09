Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.83.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ZUMZ shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Zumiez in a report on Thursday, April 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Zumiez from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. B. Riley set a $28.00 price target on Zumiez and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Zumiez in a report on Thursday, May 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

ZUMZ stock opened at $25.30 on Thursday. Zumiez has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $31.55. The company has a market cap of $598.54 million, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.01.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 7th. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Zumiez had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $206.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Zumiez will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard Miles Brooks sold 3,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $106,839.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,709,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,144,809. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZUMZ. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,142 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 4,885 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 227,776 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 78,481 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 6.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 47,783 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 88.4% in the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 170,019 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after acquiring an additional 79,769 shares during the period. 73.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zumiez

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 3, 2018, the company operated 698 stores, including 607 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 34 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

