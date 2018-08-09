ZTO Express (Cayman) (ZTO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 22.89%. The company had revenue of $634.41 million for the quarter.

ZTO stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,916,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,730,756. ZTO Express has a twelve month low of $12.84 and a twelve month high of $22.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49 and a beta of 0.31.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ZTO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $20.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. CLSA upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of approximately 3,600 self-owned trucks.

