Zogenix (ZGNX) Earns “Buy” Rating from Mizuho

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Mizuho in a report released on Thursday. They presently have a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.11% from the stock’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “We do not see earnings as the most meaningful indicator of value for a development-stage biotech. Importantly, Zogenix remains on track to file regulatory applications in the U.S. and by year-end 2018. With a recent $359 mil equity offering, we think Zogenix is now in a position to comfortably reach break-even without the need for additional capital.””

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Zogenix from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Empire lifted their target price on Zogenix from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Zogenix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of Zogenix opened at $51.45 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 2.13. Zogenix has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $62.75.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.06. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.90) EPS. equities research analysts expect that Zogenix will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gail M. Farfel sold 5,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $230,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zogenix in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zogenix during the first quarter valued at $192,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zogenix during the second quarter valued at $232,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zogenix during the second quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zogenix during the first quarter valued at $264,000.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

