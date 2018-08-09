Zillow Group Inc Class A (ZG) PT Lowered to $52.00

Zillow Group Inc Class A (NASDAQ:ZG) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ZG. Bank of America boosted their target price on Zillow Group Inc Class A from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Zillow Group Inc Class A to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Zillow Group Inc Class A in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Zillow Group Inc Class A in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zillow Group Inc Class A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zillow Group Inc Class A currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.18.

ZG opened at $51.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 340.67 and a beta of 0.73. Zillow Group Inc Class A has a 52 week low of $37.96 and a 52 week high of $65.42.

Zillow Group Inc Class A (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $325.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.52 million. Zillow Group Inc Class A had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 9.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Zillow Group Inc Class A will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZG. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group Inc Class A by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 130,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,333,000 after acquiring an additional 65,478 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group Inc Class A in the 4th quarter worth approximately $892,000. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group Inc Class A by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 59,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group Inc Class A in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,025,000. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group Inc Class A by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 170,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,215,000 after acquiring an additional 11,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.03% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Inc Class A Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to enable consumers find information about homes and connect with local professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

