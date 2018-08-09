Zillow Group Inc Class A (ZG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Zillow Group Inc Class A (NASDAQ:ZG) to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Zillow Group Inc Class A’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.15. Zillow Group Inc Class A posted earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Zillow Group Inc Class A will report full-year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.48. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Zillow Group Inc Class A.

Get Zillow Group Inc Class A alerts:

Zillow Group Inc Class A (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.19. Zillow Group Inc Class A had a positive return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $325.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Zillow Group Inc Class A’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis.

ZG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Zillow Group Inc Class A from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group Inc Class A in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp set a $56.00 price objective on Zillow Group Inc Class A and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group Inc Class A in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson set a $52.00 price objective on Zillow Group Inc Class A and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Zillow Group Inc Class A by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Zillow Group Inc Class A by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Zillow Group Inc Class A by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Zillow Group Inc Class A by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 118,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,407,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Zillow Group Inc Class A by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. 26.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group Inc Class A traded down $0.18, hitting $50.92, during trading hours on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. 15,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 7.64 and a quick ratio of 7.64. Zillow Group Inc Class A has a 52-week low of $37.96 and a 52-week high of $65.42. The company has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 341.20 and a beta of 0.73.

About Zillow Group Inc Class A

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to enable consumers find information about homes and connect with local professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zillow Group Inc Class A (ZG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Inc Class A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group Inc Class A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.