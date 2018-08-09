Zendesk Inc (ZEN) CFO Elena Gomez Sells 1,092 Shares of Stock

Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) CFO Elena Gomez sold 1,092 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total transaction of $66,382.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,013,126.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Zendesk traded up $0.44, reaching $63.40, on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,518. Zendesk Inc has a 1 year low of $25.09 and a 1 year high of $63.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of -62.07 and a beta of 1.50.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.29. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 23.24% and a negative return on equity of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $141.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.96 million. equities analysts predict that Zendesk Inc will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZEN. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Zendesk to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.81.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZEN. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk in the fourth quarter valued at $333,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Zendesk by 84.9% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 256,923 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,299,000 after buying an additional 118,001 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Zendesk during the first quarter worth $345,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zendesk during the first quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Zendesk during the first quarter worth $1,297,000. 93.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, in applications, and on mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that for customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Message, a customer messaging software; and Zendesk Explore that makes customer data accessible across an organization.

