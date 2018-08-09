Zeitcoin Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (ZEIT)

Zeitcoin (CURRENCY:ZEIT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 9th. Over the last week, Zeitcoin has traded down 27.8% against the dollar. One Zeitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Novaexchange, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Zeitcoin has a market capitalization of $1.08 million and $561.00 worth of Zeitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00009583 BTC.

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000017 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Zeitcoin

ZEIT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2014. Zeitcoin’s total supply is 36,971,210,779 coins. Zeitcoin’s official Twitter account is @Zeitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Zeitcoin is www.cryptopia.co.nz/Forum/Thread/1336 . The Reddit community for Zeitcoin is /r/ZEITCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeitcoin’s official website is www.zeit-coin.net

Buying and Selling Zeitcoin

Zeitcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange, CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, SouthXchange and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

