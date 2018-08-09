ZALANDO SE/ADR (ZLNDY) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of ZALANDO SE/ADR (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Shares of ZALANDO SE/ADR traded down $1.14, reaching $25.09, during midday trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 4,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,311. The company has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.16 and a beta of 1.06. ZALANDO SE/ADR has a 12 month low of $23.19 and a 12 month high of $30.41.

ZALANDO SE/ADR (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. equities research analysts predict that ZALANDO SE/ADR will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion retailer in Europe. The company offers a range of products, including clothes, shoes, and accessories for women, men, and children. Zalando SE also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

