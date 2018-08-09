Zacks: Superior Group of Companies Inc (SGC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Superior Group of Companies Inc (NASDAQ:SGC) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price target of $28.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.36 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Superior Group of Companies an industry rank of 125 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SGC. Barrington Research set a $29.00 price objective on Superior Group of Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Superior Group of Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Superior Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ SGC traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.41. 9,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,815. The stock has a market cap of $290.31 million, a PE ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of -0.30. Superior Group of Companies has a 12 month low of $18.53 and a 12 month high of $28.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 4.76.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The textile maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $82.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.38 million. Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 4.44%. analysts predict that Superior Group of Companies will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Superior Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.40%.

In other news, insider Philip Koosed sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total value of $295,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Superior Group of Companies by 14.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 532,457 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,027,000 after purchasing an additional 66,787 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Superior Group of Companies in the first quarter worth about $1,759,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Superior Group of Companies by 157.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,008 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 16,517 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Superior Group of Companies by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,573 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 11,154 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Superior Group of Companies in the first quarter worth about $473,000. Institutional investors own 35.02% of the company’s stock.

About Superior Group of Companies

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for the personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels, commercial buildings, residential buildings, and food service facilities; retail stores; general and special purpose industrial uses; commercial enterprises; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

