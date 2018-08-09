Zacks: Magenta Therapeutics Inc (MGTA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Magenta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGTA) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $20.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.97) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Magenta Therapeutics an industry rank of 109 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

MGTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Magenta Therapeutics traded down $0.14, hitting $13.09, during trading hours on Friday, according to Marketbeat . The stock had a trading volume of 2,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,001. Magenta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $16.33.

In related news, Director David Scadden acquired 6,600 shares of Magenta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Magenta Therapeutics stock. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGTA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 41,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Magenta Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines to bring the curative power of bone marrow transplant to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an ADC program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.

