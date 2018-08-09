Zacks Investment Research Upgrades RadiSys (RSYS) to “Buy”

RadiSys (NASDAQ:RSYS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a $1.75 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.69% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “RadiSys Corporation is a leader in computer based building blocks used by original equipment manufacturers for products in the telecommunications and networked equipment markets. Unlike general purpose computers, embedded computer solutions are incorporated into systems and equipment to provide a single or a limited number of critical system control functions and are generally integrated into larger automated systems. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of RadiSys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of RadiSys in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of RadiSys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of RadiSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. RadiSys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:RSYS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,639. The company has a market capitalization of $58.23 million, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.10, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95. RadiSys has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $1.73.

RadiSys (NASDAQ:RSYS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $24.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.55 million. RadiSys had a negative net margin of 41.30% and a negative return on equity of 201.99%. equities analysts anticipate that RadiSys will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in RadiSys by 247.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 186,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 132,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in RadiSys during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in RadiSys by 171.9% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 234,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 148,216 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in RadiSys by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 454,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 197,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in RadiSys by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 709,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 116,565 shares during the last quarter. 32.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RadiSys Company Profile

Radisys Corporation provides telecom solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Software-Systems and Hardware Solutions. The company's products include MediaEngine products that provide media processing capabilities required for applications, such as voice over long-term evolution (VoLTE), voice over Wi-Fi, Web real-time communication, and multimedia conferencing, as well as media interworking; and MobilityEngine, Its MobilityEngine products portfolio provide solutions for 4G, LTE-Advance and emerging 5G standards for RAN use cases, including Centralized, Virtualized and multi access edge compute (MEC).

