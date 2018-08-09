Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ABM Industries (ABM) to “Hold”

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “ABM’s strategy to growth through strategic acquisitions while maintaining desirable profit margins look aprreciable. The company has embarked on 2020 Vision that outlines its long-term vision for the next five years. Systematic and strategic plans of actions are likely to drive long-term profitable growth for ABM through an industry-based go-to-market approach. Despite such tailwinds, shares of ABM have underperformed its industry's growth over the past year. Moreover, the company continues to grapple with labor shortage leading to higher costs. Labor related cost pressures are likely to sustain through 2018. It's significant presence in the U.K. exposes it to the European economy which has become highly unpredictable post the Brexit referendum.”

Get ABM Industries alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised ABM Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ABM Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Shares of ABM Industries stock opened at $31.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. ABM Industries has a 52 week low of $28.17 and a 52 week high of $44.83.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 6th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 1.40%. ABM Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. equities analysts expect that ABM Industries will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ABM Industries news, COO Scott J. Giacobbe sold 3,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total value of $103,267.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,921,547.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 124.4% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 18,353 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 143,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,798,000 after buying an additional 36,160 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 487,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,309,000 after buying an additional 87,884 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Emerging Industries Group, Technical Solutions, and GCA Services. It offers janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, passenger assistance, catering, air cabin maintenance, transportation, and specialized mechanical and electrical services.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ABM Industries (ABM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.