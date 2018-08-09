Zacks Investment Research Lowers Steris (STE) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Steris (NYSE:STE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Over the past three months, STERIS has been outperforming its industry. We are also encouraged by STERIS witnessing favorable underlying market trends along with new product and service offerings. The company's strong organic growth across specialty services, life sciences and applied sterilization segments also buoys optimism. Further, growth in free cash flow reserve is indicative of the company’s strong cash balance. The company has also made certain divestments and organizational changes, which are expected to better align with its operations. On the flip side, a tough competitive landscape and currency headwinds continue to pose concerns. Moreover, STERIS' customers undergoing major consolidation pose threats for the company.”

Shares of Steris opened at $113.39 on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com. The stock has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Steris has a 52 week low of $82.88 and a 52 week high of $117.48.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $638.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.63 million. Steris had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Steris will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Walter M. Rosebrough, Jr. sold 10,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total transaction of $1,100,828.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,410,287.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Daniel A. Carestio sold 2,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.90, for a total transaction of $297,155.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,651 shares of company stock valued at $5,329,401 in the last ninety days. 2.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STE. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Steris in the first quarter worth about $140,000. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new position in Steris in the first quarter worth about $200,000. ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in Steris in the second quarter worth about $212,000. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in Steris in the second quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Steris in the second quarter worth about $218,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

