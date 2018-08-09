Zacks Investment Research Lowers Rockwell Automation (ROK) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Rockwell Automation's fiscal 2018 adjusted EPS guidance is at $7.90-$8.10 (18% year-over-year growth at the mid-point) backed by favorable global manufacturing environment, positive macroeconomic indicators and strong results. Heavy industries is likely to be the primary growth driver, backed by growth in emerging markets, and strong demand for metals and semiconductor. Positive impact of tax reform, increased investment and share repurchases also remain catalysts. The stock has outperformed the industry in the past year. However, weakness in the Transportation vertical and hike in material costs due to imposition of tariffs remain headwinds.”

ROK has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded Rockwell Automation from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Rockwell Automation from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $180.00 to $173.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $187.00.

Rockwell Automation opened at $177.20 on Monday, according to Marketbeat . The firm has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $155.81 and a twelve month high of $210.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 48.24% and a net margin of 5.97%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 10th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 54.44%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.68, for a total transaction of $262,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,810.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $894,054.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,000,204.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,833 shares of company stock valued at $2,193,358. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 15,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 303,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,901,000 after acquiring an additional 10,021 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 58,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 17,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

