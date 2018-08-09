Zacks Investment Research Lowers Career Education (CECO) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Career Education (NASDAQ:CECO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Career Education Corporation is an educational services company committed to providing quality, career-focused learning and led by passionate professionals who inspire individual worth and lifelong achievement. The universities of the Career Education family – American InterContinental UniversityR (AIU) and Colorado Technical UniversityR (CTU) – provide degree programs through the master’s or doctoral level as well as associate and bachelor’s levels to a diverse student population pursuing various career-oriented disciplines. They serve students on ground campuses and online with career-focused degree programs that meet the education demands of today’s busy adults. AIU and CTU continue to show innovation in higher education, advancing new personalized learning technologies like their intellipathTM adaptive learning platform, which allow students to more efficiently move toward pursuing a degree by receiving course credit for knowledge they can already demonstrate. “

Get Career Education alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a hold rating and issued a $19.50 target price on shares of Career Education in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Career Education from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Career Education in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Career Education from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Career Education presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.83.

Shares of Career Education traded down $0.17, reaching $17.07, during mid-day trading on Monday, according to Marketbeat . 8,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,684. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.77. Career Education has a 1 year low of $8.37 and a 1 year high of $19.07.

Career Education (NASDAQ:CECO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $142.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.15 million. Career Education had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a positive return on equity of 12.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Career Education will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard D. Wang sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $4,050,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Career Education by 7.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Career Education by 0.6% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 672,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,879,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Career Education in the second quarter worth $252,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Career Education by 29.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Career Education in the second quarter worth $284,000. Institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Career Education Company Profile

Career Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU), American InterContinental University (AIU), and All Other Campuses.

Recommended Story: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Career Education (CECO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Career Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Career Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.