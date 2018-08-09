Zacks Investment Research Lowers BioScrip (BIOS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioScrip (NASDAQ:BIOS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Over the past six months, BioScrip has underperformed the industry. The massive year-over-year decline in last reported quarter's revenues was a dampener. According to the company, revenues were dented by the impact of higher core product mix including contract changes with United healthcare. Nonetheless, we are encouraged by the company’s progress in the first quarter, courtesy of its new multi-faceted CORE plan to improve financial position. The company also expects core revenues at Home Solutions. Moreover, we are upbeat about BioScrip’s completion of the UnitedHealthcare contract transition and strong growth projections. The company also took certain rigorous steps to revitalize its sales force in the reported quarter. These developments should drive business growth in the rest of 2018.”

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded BioScrip from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.65.

BioScrip opened at $2.71 on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.79. The stock has a market cap of $351.87 million, a P/E ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 0.12. BioScrip has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $3.39.

BioScrip (NASDAQ:BIOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $175.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.00 million. research analysts predict that BioScrip will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIOS. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of BioScrip by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 217,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 55,636 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BioScrip by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,584,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,161,000 after purchasing an additional 611,302 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in BioScrip by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 128,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 64,238 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in BioScrip in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in BioScrip by 2.0% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,032,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,920,000 after purchasing an additional 80,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

About BioScrip

BioScrip, Inc provides infusion solutions in the United States. It engages in the preparation, delivery, administration, and clinical monitoring of pharmaceutical treatments that are administered to a patient through intravenous, subcutaneous, intramuscular, intra-spinal, and enteral methods. The company is primarily involved in the intravenous administration of medications to treat a range of acute and chronic conditions, such as infections, nutritional deficiencies, immunologic and neurologic disorders, cancer, pain, and palliative care.

