Zacks Investment Research Downgrades State Bank Financial (STBZ) to Sell

State Bank Financial (NASDAQ:STBZ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “State Bank Financial Corporation through its subsidiary provides community banking services to individuals and businesses in the middle Georgia and metropolitan Atlanta markets. Products offered by the Company include checking accounts, commercial accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, time deposits and various loans. The Company also provides services including online banking and bill payment, online cash management, safe deposit box rental, debit card, and ATM card services. State Bank Financial Corporation is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “

STBZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. FIG Partners reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of State Bank Financial in a report on Thursday, April 26th. SunTrust Banks lowered State Bank Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. BidaskClub lowered State Bank Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. ValuEngine lowered State Bank Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill lowered State Bank Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.08.

State Bank Financial traded up $0.13, reaching $32.47, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. 583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,671. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.88. State Bank Financial has a 1-year low of $25.41 and a 1-year high of $35.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

State Bank Financial (NASDAQ:STBZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $67.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.60 million. State Bank Financial had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 20.06%. sell-side analysts expect that State Bank Financial will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of State Bank Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,780,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of State Bank Financial by 1,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after purchasing an additional 170,000 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in State Bank Financial by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 142,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,766,000 after acquiring an additional 69,112 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in State Bank Financial by 5,396.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 193,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,454,000 after acquiring an additional 189,729 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in State Bank Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $517,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

State Bank Financial Company Profile

State Bank Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for State Bank and Trust Company that provides various community banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's deposit products and services include checking, commercial operating, savings and money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as short- to longer-term certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer demand deposit, and savings and time deposit products.

