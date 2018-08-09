Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Rudolph Technologies (RTEC) to Sell

Rudolph Technologies (NYSE:RTEC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Rudolph Technologies is a worldwide leader in the design, development, manufacture and support of high-performance process control metrology, defect inspection and data analysis systems used by semiconductor device manufacturers. Rudolph provides a full-fab solution through its families of proprietary products that provide critical yield-enhancing information, enabling microelectronic device manufacturers to drive down costs and time to market. Rudolph has enhanced the competitiveness of its products in the marketplace by anticipating and addressing many emerging trends driving the semiconductor industry’s growth. Rudolph’s strategy for continued technological and market leadership includes aggressive research and development of complementary metrology and inspection solutions. “

Get Rudolph Technologies alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RTEC. Sidoti cut Rudolph Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 4th. ValuEngine raised Rudolph Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Rudolph Technologies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rudolph Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

Shares of Rudolph Technologies opened at $28.05 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat . The firm has a market cap of $902.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. Rudolph Technologies has a 12-month low of $21.10 and a 12-month high of $34.55.

Rudolph Technologies (NYSE:RTEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $77.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.80 million. Rudolph Technologies had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Rudolph Technologies will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rudolph Technologies news, VP Silveira Elvino M. Da sold 10,000 shares of Rudolph Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total transaction of $324,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Leo Berlinghieri sold 4,200 shares of Rudolph Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $135,702.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,700 shares of company stock valued at $919,002 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in Rudolph Technologies by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 17,350 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Rudolph Technologies by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 161,747 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,788,000 after acquiring an additional 8,535 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Rudolph Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $249,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its position in Rudolph Technologies by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 65,332 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 19,222 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Rudolph Technologies by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 412,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,206,000 after acquiring an additional 9,915 shares during the period. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rudolph Technologies

Rudolph Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control defect inspection and metrology, advanced packaging lithography, and data analysis systems and software used in microelectronic device manufacturing. The company also offers process and yield management solutions used in wafer processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities manufacturing through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

See Also: Diversification Important in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rudolph Technologies (RTEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rudolph Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rudolph Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.