Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Boise Cascade (BCC) to Hold

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Boise Cascade Company operates as a wood products manufacturer and building materials distributor. The Company manufactures engineered wood products, plywood, lumber and particleboard and distributes wood products, such as decking, EWP, lumber, panel, particleboard, and MDF products. It has operations primarily in the United States and Canada. Boise Cascade Company is headquartered in Boise, Idaho. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine cut Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Boise Cascade from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boise Cascade has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.20.

Shares of NYSE:BCC traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.10. 380,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,123. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Boise Cascade has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $49.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.98.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.19. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boise Cascade news, EVP Daniel G. Hutchinson sold 13,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $598,653.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,892,735.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John T. Sahlberg sold 7,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $343,781.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,594,882.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 303,951 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,732,000 after purchasing an additional 7,480 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,225,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 21,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 10,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 10,030 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber, studs, and particleboards.

