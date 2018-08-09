Zacks: CSS Industries Inc (CSS) Given $19.00 Average Price Target by Analysts

CSS Industries Inc (NYSE:CSS) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating. CSS Industries’ rating score has improved by 50% in the last 90 days as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a one year consensus target price of $19.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.74 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned CSS Industries an industry rank of 71 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CSS Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. ValuEngine downgraded CSS Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. DA Davidson upgraded CSS Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CSS Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st.

In other CSS Industries news, CEO Christopher J. Munyan bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.54 per share, for a total transaction of $29,080.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 4,747 shares of company stock worth $68,567. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSS. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in CSS Industries during the 1st quarter worth $1,235,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in CSS Industries during the 1st quarter worth $1,185,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in CSS Industries by 273.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 55,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 40,535 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in CSS Industries by 2,016.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 38,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in CSS Industries during the 4th quarter worth $1,060,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSS Industries opened at $14.05 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $129.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02. CSS Industries has a twelve month low of $13.56 and a twelve month high of $30.29.

CSS Industries (NYSE:CSS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $64.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.40 million. CSS Industries had a negative net margin of 12.69% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. research analysts expect that CSS Industries will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. CSS Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

CSS Industries Company Profile

CSS Industries, Inc, a consumer products company, designs, manufactures, procures, distributes, and sells seasonal, gift, and craft products principally to mass market retailers in the United States and Canada. Its craft and gift consumer products include craft ribbons and bows, trims, buttons, sewing patterns, knitting needles, needle arts, kids' crafts, infant products, journals, gift card holders, all occasion boxed greeting cards, memory books, scrapbooks, stationery, stickers, and other gift and craft items, as well as floral accessories, including pot covers, foil, waxed tissue, shred, aisle runners, corsage bags, and other paper and film products.

