Zacks: Brokerages Expect Yogaworks Inc (YOGA) to Post -$0.23 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Yogaworks Inc (NASDAQ:YOGA) to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Yogaworks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.25). Yogaworks posted earnings per share of ($0.35) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Yogaworks will report full-year earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.82). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.63). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Yogaworks.

Yogaworks (NASDAQ:YOGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. Yogaworks had a negative net margin of 44.22% and a negative return on equity of 45.47%. The company had revenue of $15.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.09 million.

YOGA has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Yogaworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. DA Davidson reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Yogaworks in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Yogaworks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

Shares of Yogaworks opened at $1.95 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Yogaworks has a twelve month low of $1.73 and a twelve month high of $5.85.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Yogaworks stock. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yogaworks Inc (NASDAQ:YOGA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 38,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. owned about 0.24% of Yogaworks at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

YogaWorks, Inc operates yoga studios under the YogaWorks and Yoga Tree brand names in the United States. It primarily provides yoga classes, workshops, teacher training programs, and yoga-related retail merchandise. The company offers online yoga instruction and programming services through its MyYogaWorks Web platform.

