Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (SAIL) to Announce -$0.02 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sailpoint Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.01). The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sailpoint Technologies will report full year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.09. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sailpoint Technologies.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $54.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.02 million. Sailpoint Technologies’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

SAIL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.36.

In related news, CRO Howard R. Greenfield sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total value of $1,097,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Thomas Arthur Beck sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total transaction of $112,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,969,816 shares of company stock worth $456,423,773 in the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Sailpoint Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $8,664,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Sailpoint Technologies during the first quarter valued at $4,444,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in Sailpoint Technologies during the second quarter valued at $237,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Sailpoint Technologies during the first quarter valued at $3,572,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in Sailpoint Technologies during the first quarter valued at $761,000. Institutional investors own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sailpoint Technologies traded up $3.37, hitting $29.20, during mid-day trading on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 3,560,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,129. Sailpoint Technologies has a 52-week low of $12.82 and a 52-week high of $30.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion and a PE ratio of 730.00.

About Sailpoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

