Zacks: Brokerages Expect Neuronetics Inc (STIM) to Post -$0.72 EPS

Brokerages expect Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM) to report ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Neuronetics’ earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neuronetics will report full-year earnings of ($1.86) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.87) to ($1.84). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($1.33). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Neuronetics.

Get Neuronetics alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Neuronetics in a report on Monday, July 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Neuronetics in a report on Monday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Neuronetics in a report on Monday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Neuronetics in a report on Monday, July 23rd. They issued a “$26.02” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Neuronetics in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Neuronetics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of Neuronetics traded up $2.38, hitting $30.80, during mid-day trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . 42,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,762. Neuronetics has a twelve month low of $23.95 and a twelve month high of $31.50.

In other Neuronetics news, Director Wilfred E. Jaeger bought 6,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $113,339.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Guthrie bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuronetics during the second quarter worth $266,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Neuronetics during the second quarter worth $335,000. Pier Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuronetics during the second quarter worth $186,000. Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in shares of Neuronetics during the second quarter worth $1,320,000. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Neuronetics during the second quarter worth $958,000. 8.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders. It offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment for adult patients with major depressive disorder. The company's NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System uses transcranial magnetic stimulation to create a pulsed MRI-strength magnetic field, which induces electrical currents designed to stimulate specific areas of the brain associated with mood.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neuronetics (STIM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Neuronetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuronetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.