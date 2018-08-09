Zacks: Brokerages Expect Main Street Capital Co. (MAIN) Will Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) will post $0.62 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Main Street Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the lowest is $0.59. Main Street Capital posted earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Main Street Capital will report full-year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.77. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Main Street Capital.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $59.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.88 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 83.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. National Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Main Street Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 4.8% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 27,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 20.8% during the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 2.6% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 57,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 5.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 31,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 25.1% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 9,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 25.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Main Street Capital traded up $0.04, hitting $40.62, during trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.88. Main Street Capital has a fifty-two week low of $34.37 and a fifty-two week high of $41.79.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

