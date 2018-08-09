Zacks: Brokerages Expect Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (HTA) to Announce $0.42 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) will post $0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Healthcare Trust Of America’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. Healthcare Trust Of America also posted earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust Of America will report full-year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.68. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Healthcare Trust Of America.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.34). Healthcare Trust Of America had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $173.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HTA shares. Raymond James cut Healthcare Trust Of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. ValuEngine cut Healthcare Trust Of America from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Healthcare Trust Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.91.

In related news, CFO Robert A. Milligan purchased 3,800 shares of Healthcare Trust Of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.35 per share, for a total transaction of $96,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 141,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,588,647.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Healthcare Trust Of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Trust Of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new stake in Healthcare Trust Of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Trust Of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Trust Of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Institutional investors own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Healthcare Trust Of America traded up $0.11, hitting $28.35, during trading on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 1,169,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,873. Healthcare Trust Of America has a 12-month low of $24.06 and a 12-month high of $31.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Healthcare Trust Of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 1st. Healthcare Trust Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.85%.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of medical office buildings in the United States, comprising over 24.1 million square feet of GLA, with over $7.0 billion invested primarily in medical office buildings. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

