Zacks: Brokerages Expect Blackstone Group LP (BX) to Announce $0.74 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) will report earnings per share of $0.74 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Blackstone Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the lowest is $0.63. Blackstone Group reported earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blackstone Group will report full year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $3.17. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $3.43. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Blackstone Group.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 23.11%. Blackstone Group’s quarterly revenue was up 71.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BX shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $41.50 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Oppenheimer set a $42.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackstone Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.44.

NYSE:BX traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.77. 2,325,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,789,083. The stock has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Blackstone Group has a 1-year low of $29.57 and a 1-year high of $37.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 30th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 27th. This is a boost from Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.56%.

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total value of $664,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 113,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,755,089.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BX. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 166.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,737,885 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $183,325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581,736 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 43,717.6% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 3,350,295 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $105,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342,649 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Blackstone Group by 3,337.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,846,134 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,672,000 after buying an additional 1,792,420 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Blackstone Group by 11.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,119,617 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $451,123,000 after buying an additional 1,477,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,627,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.47% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm also provides financial advisory services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

