Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PFSweb, Inc. (PFSW) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Analysts forecast that PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) will announce ($0.02) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PFSweb’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.01). PFSweb posted earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 166.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 9th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that PFSweb will report full year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.68. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PFSweb.
Several analysts have weighed in on PFSW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered PFSweb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine raised PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Craig Hallum raised PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on PFSweb in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised PFSweb from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PFSweb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.83.
PFSweb opened at $9.15 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.75, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.36. PFSweb has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.86.
PFSweb Company Profile
PFSweb, Inc provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and India. It operates through two segments, PFSweb, and Business and Retail Connect. The company offers strategic commerce consulting services, including commerce strategy, omni-channel consulting, digital opportunity audit, organizational/operational readiness, and platform evaluation/selection services; and strategy, design, and digital marketing services, such as digital strategy, design, user experience, interactive development, SEO and paid search, affiliate marketing, conversion optimization, storefront management, email marketing, and digital analytics.
