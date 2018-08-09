Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Electro Scientific Industries, Inc. (ESIO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $84.55 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Electro Scientific Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESIO) will report sales of $84.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Electro Scientific Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $85.00 million and the lowest is $84.10 million. Electro Scientific Industries posted sales of $70.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Electro Scientific Industries will report full-year sales of $326.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $325.60 million to $327.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $370.00 million per share, with estimates ranging from $340.00 million to $400.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Electro Scientific Industries.

Electro Scientific Industries (NASDAQ:ESIO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $110.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.64 million. Electro Scientific Industries had a return on equity of 47.09% and a net margin of 35.60%. Electro Scientific Industries’s revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Electro Scientific Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Electro Scientific Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Electro Scientific Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Electro Scientific Industries from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.40.

NASDAQ ESIO opened at $23.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $767.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Electro Scientific Industries has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $27.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sapphire Star Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Electro Scientific Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $606,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Electro Scientific Industries by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 362,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,711,000 after buying an additional 43,173 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Electro Scientific Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $700,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Electro Scientific Industries by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 260,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after buying an additional 117,743 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Electro Scientific Industries by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 36,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Electro Scientific Industries Company Profile

Electro Scientific Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies laser-based microfabrication solutions for the microtechnology industry worldwide. The company provides printed circuit board laser drilling products, including laser via drilling systems for electrical interconnect applications that require dimensions to create electrical connections between layers in flexible circuits, high-density circuit boards, and interconnect packages; micro via drilling technology that addresses the changing applications in interconnect packages, multichip modules, and high density interconnect circuit boards; and ultraviolet laser processing systems that employ technology in lasers, optics, and motion control.

