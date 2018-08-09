Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Colfax Corp (CFX) to Announce $0.54 EPS

Analysts forecast that Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) will post $0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Colfax’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.61. Colfax posted earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Colfax will report full-year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Colfax.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $925.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.07 million. Colfax had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 3.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share.

CFX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Colfax from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Colfax from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank set a $33.00 price objective on Colfax and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Colfax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Colfax from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.28.

In other Colfax news, insider Shyam Kambeyanda sold 873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $28,355.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colfax by 17.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,291,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,806,000 after buying an additional 804,696 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colfax by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,209,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,274,000 after buying an additional 148,615 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of Colfax by 226.3% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,820,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,093,000 after buying an additional 2,649,609 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Colfax by 2.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,843,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,720,000 after buying an additional 59,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colfax by 24.6% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,724,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,923,000 after buying an additional 537,299 shares during the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CFX traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.34. 16,539 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 768,155. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.32. Colfax has a fifty-two week low of $28.80 and a fifty-two week high of $43.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified industrial technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, and supplies heavy-duty centrifugal and axial fans, rotary heat exchangers, and gas compressors, as well as related products, systems, and services.

