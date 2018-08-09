Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cardlytics Inc (CDLX) to Post -$0.39 EPS

Equities analysts expect Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) to post earnings per share of ($0.39) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cardlytics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.48). The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardlytics will report full year earnings of ($1.47) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.68) to ($1.25). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.25). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cardlytics.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.74 million.

Separately, Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cardlytics in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

Cardlytics opened at $18.82 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35. Cardlytics has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $25.71.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CDLX. Polaris Venture Management Co. V L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the first quarter valued at about $38,569,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the first quarter valued at about $5,852,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the first quarter valued at about $3,420,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 2,150.0% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 227,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after acquiring an additional 217,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the first quarter valued at about $2,588,000. 48.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cardlytics (CDLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.