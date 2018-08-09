Zacks: Black Box Co. (BBOX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Black Box Co. (NASDAQ:BBOX) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also given Black Box an industry rank of 123 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

BBOX stock opened at $1.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.93. Black Box has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $8.00.

Black Box (NASDAQ:BBOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 16th. The technology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $194.00 million for the quarter. Black Box had a negative return on equity of 19.41% and a negative net margin of 12.91%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Black Box by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 150,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 35,818 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Black Box by 171.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 349,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 220,585 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Black Box by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,046,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 26,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Black Box by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 654,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 163,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.01% of the company’s stock.

Black Box Company Profile

Black Box Corporation provides digital technology solutions that assist its customers to design, build, manage, and secure their IT infrastructure. It offers IT infrastructure, specialty networking, multimedia, and keyboard/video/mouse switching products. The company also provides communications lifecycle, unified communications, structured cabling, video/AV, in-building wireless, and data center services.

