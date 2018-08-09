Zacks: Analysts Expect Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (TYPE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) will post $0.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Monotype Imaging’s earnings. Monotype Imaging posted earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monotype Imaging will report full-year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $0.93. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $0.97. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Monotype Imaging.

Monotype Imaging (NASDAQ:TYPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $60.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.64 million. Monotype Imaging had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 8.88%. Monotype Imaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monotype Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Monotype Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Monotype Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Monotype Imaging from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

In other Monotype Imaging news, EVP Steven R. Martin sold 29,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $641,234.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,056. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven R. Martin sold 24,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $543,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,555,234. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,847 shares of company stock valued at $1,249,434. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TYPE. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Monotype Imaging by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 70,839 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 20,190 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Monotype Imaging by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 142,230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 21,584 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Monotype Imaging in the 4th quarter valued at $1,026,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monotype Imaging in the 4th quarter valued at $448,000. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new position in Monotype Imaging in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. 89.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monotype Imaging traded up $0.15, hitting $21.05, on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,422. The company has a market cap of $871.55 million, a PE ratio of 39.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.94. Monotype Imaging has a 12 month low of $18.08 and a 12 month high of $26.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 1st will be issued a $0.116 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 28th. Monotype Imaging’s payout ratio is 86.79%.

Monotype Imaging Company Profile

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc develops, markets, and licenses technologies and fonts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, and rest of Asia. The company offers font products, including its own fonts from the Monotype Libraries, as well as fonts from third parties through its e-commerce Websites, including myfonts.com, fonts.com, fontshop.com, and linotype.com.

