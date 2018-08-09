Zacks: Analysts Expect Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. Class A (MNR) to Announce $0.24 EPS

Brokerages predict that Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. Class A (NYSE:MNR) will post $0.24 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. Class A’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.23. Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. Class A posted earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. Class A will report full-year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.91. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.03. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. Class A.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. Class A (NYSE:MNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $36.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.28 million. Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. Class A had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 35.32%.

MNR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. B. Riley set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. Class A and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. Class A in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. Class A in a research report on Friday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.50 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Shares of NYSE:MNR opened at $17.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.56. Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. Class A has a 1 year low of $13.87 and a 1 year high of $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 5.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. Class A’s dividend payout ratio is 89.47%.

In other news, insider Umh Properties, Inc. bought 10,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.66 per share, with a total value of $154,003.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 14,580 shares of company stock valued at $217,270. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. Class A by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. Class A during the 2nd quarter worth $175,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. Class A during the 4th quarter worth $190,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. Class A during the 1st quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. Class A during the 2nd quarter worth $180,000. 66.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the U.S. The Company specializes in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully-integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 110 properties containing a total of approximately 20.3 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

