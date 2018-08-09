Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Nutanix Inc (NTNX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $298.02 Million

Analysts forecast that Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) will report sales of $298.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Nutanix’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $297.20 million and the highest is $298.93 million. Nutanix reported sales of $226.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Nutanix will report full-year sales of $1.15 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.35 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nutanix.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Nutanix had a negative net margin of 27.88% and a negative return on equity of 126.21%. The company had revenue of $289.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Vetr downgraded shares of Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.09 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Nutanix to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. FBN Securities raised their price target on shares of Nutanix from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.91.

In other Nutanix news, EVP David Sangster sold 7,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total transaction of $408,675.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,675.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Sudheesh Nair Vadakkedath sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $2,074,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 139,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,235,460.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 524,699 shares of company stock worth $29,333,810. 19.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Nutanix by 151.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,215,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,677,000 after purchasing an additional 731,841 shares during the last quarter. Cavalry Management Group LLC bought a new position in Nutanix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,925,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Nutanix by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,338,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,838,000 after purchasing an additional 529,079 shares during the last quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Nutanix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,100,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Nutanix by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,269,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,903,000 after purchasing an additional 394,331 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

NTNX opened at $51.92 on Thursday. Nutanix has a 1-year low of $20.02 and a 1-year high of $64.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of -15.59 and a beta of 0.22.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud operating system software. It offers enterprise applications, virtual desktop infrastructure, virtualization and cloud, big data, remote and branch office IT, and data protection and disaster recovery solutions; and hardware platforms and software options; and support and services.

