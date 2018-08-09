Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (TYPE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $59.15 Million

Brokerages expect Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) to report $59.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Monotype Imaging’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $58.88 million to $59.42 million. Monotype Imaging posted sales of $60.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Monotype Imaging will report full-year sales of $240.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $240.37 million to $240.84 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $257.28 million per share, with estimates ranging from $256.25 million to $258.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Monotype Imaging.

Monotype Imaging (NASDAQ:TYPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $60.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.64 million. Monotype Imaging had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 5.19%. Monotype Imaging’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monotype Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. ValuEngine cut Monotype Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Monotype Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Monotype Imaging from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Monotype Imaging traded up $0.15, hitting $21.05, during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,422. The stock has a market capitalization of $871.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.72, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. Monotype Imaging has a 52-week low of $18.08 and a 52-week high of $26.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.116 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 28th. Monotype Imaging’s payout ratio is currently 86.79%.

In other news, EVP Steven R. Martin sold 29,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $641,234.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,056. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven R. Martin sold 24,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $543,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,147 shares in the company, valued at $2,555,234. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,847 shares of company stock worth $1,249,434. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monotype Imaging during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monotype Imaging during the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monotype Imaging during the 2nd quarter valued at about $199,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Monotype Imaging during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of Monotype Imaging during the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

About Monotype Imaging

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc develops, markets, and licenses technologies and fonts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, and rest of Asia. The company offers font products, including its own fonts from the Monotype Libraries, as well as fonts from third parties through its e-commerce Websites, including myfonts.com, fonts.com, fontshop.com, and linotype.com.

