Yacktman Asset Management LP Has $112.52 Million Holdings in Infosys Ltd (INFY)

Yacktman Asset Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,790,857 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 89,772 shares during the period. Infosys accounts for about 1.4% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings in Infosys were worth $112,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Infosys by 0.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,034,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,874,000 after acquiring an additional 195,385 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Infosys by 6.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,330,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,963,000 after acquiring an additional 683,917 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Infosys by 17.9% during the first quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 10,647,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,846 shares during the last quarter. Genesis Asset Managers LLP increased its stake in Infosys by 74.4% during the second quarter. Genesis Asset Managers LLP now owns 9,604,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,619,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in Infosys by 0.8% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 8,808,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,237,000 after acquiring an additional 73,371 shares during the last quarter. 19.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INFY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Infosys from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Infosys in a research note on Friday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Infosys in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.30 target price on shares of Infosys in a research note on Sunday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.91.

Shares of Infosys traded up $0.07, reaching $20.67, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com . 45,845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,620,690. The stock has a market cap of $44.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.47. Infosys Ltd has a 12 month low of $13.88 and a 12 month high of $20.68.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

