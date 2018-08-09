Xylem Inc (XYL) Position Cut by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 283,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,710 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Xylem were worth $19,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in Xylem by 1,690.0% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Xylem during the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xylem during the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Family Management Corp acquired a new position in Xylem during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Xylem during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Curtis J. Crawford sold 1,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $99,555.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,041,680.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Curtis J. Crawford sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $571,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,421 shares in the company, valued at $3,082,505.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,123 shares of company stock worth $2,635,127. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XYL opened at $76.86 on Thursday. Xylem Inc has a 52 week low of $58.58 and a 52 week high of $79.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. Xylem had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on XYL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Xylem from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $78.00 price target on shares of Xylem and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.10.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of engineered solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps, and controls and systems, as well as filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation, treatment, and testing of water and wastewater applications.

