Xunlei (XNET) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xunlei from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Xunlei traded up $0.30, reaching $10.34, during trading hours on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,991. Xunlei has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $27.00.

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $78.20 million for the quarter. Xunlei had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a negative return on equity of 6.56%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Xunlei by 121.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 303,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,664,000 after purchasing an additional 166,506 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Xunlei in the 2nd quarter worth $2,403,000. Amplify Investments LLC bought a new stake in Xunlei in the 1st quarter worth $1,313,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new stake in Xunlei in the 2nd quarter worth $1,314,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Xunlei in the 4th quarter worth $1,770,000. Institutional investors own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

About Xunlei

Xunlei Limited, a cloud-based acceleration technology company, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud computing that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the Internet; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel and Offline Accelerator.

