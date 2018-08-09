Xtant Medical (XTNT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical device company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $18.74 million for the quarter.
Shares of Xtant Medical traded down $0.01, reaching $5.89, during trading on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 2,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,013. Xtant Medical has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $14.52.
Xtant Medical Company Profile
