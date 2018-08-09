Xtant Medical (XTNT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical device company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $18.74 million for the quarter.

Shares of Xtant Medical traded down $0.01, reaching $5.89, during trading on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 2,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,013. Xtant Medical has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $14.52.

Xtant Medical Company Profile

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc, formerly Bacterin International Holdings, Inc, develops, manufactures and markets regenerative medicine products and medical devices for domestic and international markets. The Company operates through the development, manufacture and marketing of regenerative medical products and devices segment.

