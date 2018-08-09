XL Group Investments Ltd Takes $11.36 Million Position in Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc (HCFT)

XL Group Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:HCFT) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,340,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,359,000. Hunt Companies Finance Trust makes up 6.7% of XL Group Investments Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. XL Group Investments Ltd owned about 0.15% of Hunt Companies Finance Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beach Point Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Hunt Companies Finance Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $2,981,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust in the second quarter valued at $349,000. Finally, Goodwin Daniel L purchased a new position in shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust in the second quarter valued at $171,000. Institutional investors own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

HCFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd.

HCFT traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,919. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.07 million, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.93, a current ratio of 59.70 and a quick ratio of 59.70. Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $4.70.

In related news, Director James Christopher Hunt purchased 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.38 per share, with a total value of $76,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Peter Flynn purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.38 per share, for a total transaction of $67,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 71,137 shares of company stock worth $240,906 over the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate specialty finance company, focuses on investing in portfolio mortgage-backed securities (MBS), mortgages, and other real estate related assets. It invests in agency and non-agency residential MBS, multi-family MBS, mortgage-servicing rights, and other mortgage-related investments.

