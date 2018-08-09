Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Purchases Shares of 10,816 Heartland Express, Inc. (HTLD)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Heartland Express by 15.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,313,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,804 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Heartland Express by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,313,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $113,582,000 after acquiring an additional 35,130 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Heartland Express by 6.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,703,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,637,000 after acquiring an additional 165,451 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Heartland Express by 2.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 383,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,893,000 after acquiring an additional 9,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Heartland Express by 6.0% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 374,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,741,000 after acquiring an additional 21,192 shares in the last quarter. 62.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

Shares of HTLD stock opened at $19.31 on Wednesday. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.38 and a 52-week high of $25.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.64.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Heartland Express had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $155.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Express declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, May 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HTLD shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Heartland Express to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Heartland Express in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Heartland Express in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.13.

In other news, Director Tahira K. Hira acquired 36,500 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.28 per share, with a total value of $667,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael John Sullivan acquired 1,500 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.55 per share, with a total value of $29,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,609.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $705,965 over the last ninety days. 42.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled transportation services.

Recommended Story: What does earnings per share mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.