Wyndham Destinations (WYND) Releases FY18 Earnings Guidance

Wyndham Destinations (NASDAQ:WYND) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.74-4.94 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.975-4.085 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.02 billion.

Shares of Wyndham Destinations traded up $0.48, reaching $44.40, during mid-day trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,498,380. Wyndham Destinations has a 12-month low of $42.95 and a 12-month high of $57.67.

Wyndham Destinations (NASDAQ:WYND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%.

WYND has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Wyndham Destinations in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Wyndham Destinations in a report on Thursday, June 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Wyndham Destinations in a report on Monday, June 4th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Wyndham Destinations from $135.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Wyndham Destinations from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.17.

Wyndham Destinations, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality services and products. It operates through three business segments: Hotel Group, Destination Network, Vacation Ownership, and Corporate and Other. The Hotel Group segment franchises hotels in the upscale, upper midscale, midscale, economy, and extended stay segments; and provides hotel management services for full-service and select limited-service hotels.

