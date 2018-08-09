Wrapmanager Inc. Grows Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN)

Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TSN shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods to $83.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Mizuho set a $87.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.11.

In related news, CEO Thomas P. Hayes sold 20,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $1,390,907.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Sally Grimes sold 19,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $1,325,913.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 39,610 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,593 over the last 90 days. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $59.65. The company had a trading volume of 12,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,053,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.05. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.79 and a 52 week high of $84.65.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The company raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; and fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats.

