Wrapmanager Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares MBS ETF (MBB)

Wrapmanager Inc. cut its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,456 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 24,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Quantitative Advantage LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 11,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 51,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF traded up $0.17, reaching $103.81, during trading on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 1,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,946. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $107.76.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2106 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 1st. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Recommended Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.