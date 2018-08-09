WP Carey Inc (WPC) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its stake in shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,687 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new position in WP Carey during the first quarter worth $123,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in WP Carey during the first quarter worth $133,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC bought a new position in WP Carey during the first quarter worth $143,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in WP Carey during the first quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in WP Carey during the first quarter worth $163,000. 50.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other WP Carey news, insider Arjun Mahalingam sold 614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total value of $40,867.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,224.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WPC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of WP Carey from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.33.

WP Carey stock opened at $65.55 on Thursday. WP Carey Inc has a 1-year low of $59.23 and a 1-year high of $72.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.50). WP Carey had a net margin of 38.04% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $201.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that WP Carey Inc will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. This is a positive change from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.98%.

WP Carey Profile

Celebrating its 45th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest diversified net lease REITs with an enterprise value of over $10 billion and a portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate totaling 886 properties covering approximately 85 million square feet. For over four decades the Company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

