Worldpay (WP) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Worldpay (NYSE:WP) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.00-1.03 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.00-1.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.Worldpay also updated its FY18 guidance to $3.93-4.00 EPS.

WP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Worldpay from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Worldpay in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a buy rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Worldpay in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on Worldpay from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Worldpay from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $85.90.

Get Worldpay alerts:

Worldpay stock traded up $5.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $89.26. 522,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,259,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.63. Worldpay has a 12-month low of $64.36 and a 12-month high of $87.71.

Worldpay (NYSE:WP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.81 million. Worldpay had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 0.09%. The business’s revenue was up 90.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Worldpay will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Worldpay news, insider Charles Drucker sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.20, for a total transaction of $6,987,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephanie Ferris sold 7,790 shares of Worldpay stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total value of $630,366.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

About Worldpay

Worldpay, Inc, through its subsidiary, Vantiv Holding, LLC, provides electronic payment processing services to merchants and financial institutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Merchant Services and Financial Institution Services. The Merchant Services segment offers merchant acquiring and payment processing services, such as authorization and settlement, customer service, chargeback and retrieval processing, and interchange management to national merchants, and regional and small-to-mid sized businesses.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Worldpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worldpay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.