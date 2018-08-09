World Acceptance Corp. (WRLD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WRLD shares. ValuEngine cut World Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on World Acceptance to $87.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. TheStreet raised World Acceptance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. BidaskClub cut World Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th.

WRLD stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,770. The company has a market cap of $977.00 million, a P/E ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 13.78 and a current ratio of 14.95. World Acceptance has a 12 month low of $71.02 and a 12 month high of $125.14.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.26). World Acceptance had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $122.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that World Acceptance will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in World Acceptance by 3.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,793 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of World Acceptance by 5.0% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,336 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of World Acceptance by 25.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of World Acceptance by 1.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 63,801 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,719,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of World Acceptance by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,812 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

