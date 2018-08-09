Woodcoin (LOG) Trading Down 28.1% Over Last 7 Days

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 9th. Woodcoin has a market capitalization of $469,526.00 and $1.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Woodcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0584 or 0.00000900 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded down 28.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000448 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000049 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 57.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00012040 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Banyan Network (BBN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Bytecent (BYC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003649 BTC.

Woodcoin Profile

LOG uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 22nd, 2014. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official website is woodcoin.org . Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @woodcoin_jp

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

Woodcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

