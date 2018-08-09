Wolverine World Wide (WWW) Given a $44.00 Price Target by DA Davidson Analysts

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) has been given a $44.00 price objective by research analysts at DA Davidson in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on WWW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 14th. Buckingham Research reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Pivotal Research set a $33.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Wolverine World Wide to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.88.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Wolverine World Wide traded up $0.77, reaching $37.62, on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,858. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.98. Wolverine World Wide has a 52 week low of $25.25 and a 52 week high of $37.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The textile maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $566.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.24 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, CFO Michael D. Stornant sold 38,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total transaction of $1,230,763.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Jeppesen sold 47,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $1,500,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the second quarter worth about $6,004,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 5.9% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 737,842 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,655,000 after buying an additional 40,980 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 39.7% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 51,177 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 14,547 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 3.9% during the second quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,089 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the second quarter worth approximately $17,715,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, Wolverine Heritage Group, and Wolverine Multi-Brand Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; children's footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.