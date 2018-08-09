Wolverine World Wide (WWW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $566.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.24 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Wolverine World Wide updated its FY18 guidance to $2.08-2.15 EPS.

WWW stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,858. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Wolverine World Wide has a twelve month low of $25.25 and a twelve month high of $37.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 1st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is currently 19.51%.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, CFO Michael D. Stornant sold 38,010 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total value of $1,230,763.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael Jeppesen sold 47,640 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $1,500,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on WWW. DA Davidson set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Pivotal Research set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.88.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, Wolverine Heritage Group, and Wolverine Multi-Brand Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; children's footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

